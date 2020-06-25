5461 W SARAGOSA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot with a backyard pool (Child protection gate available). LEASE INCLUDES FREE POOL SERVICE! Great room entry with vaulted ceilings and lots of light. Large kitchen all appliances, tons of storage and a pantry. Formal dining in living room plus lots of neutral tile in all traffic areas. Master bedroom with large bay windows has a full master bath suite with separate tub, shower and walk in closet. All this plus washer/dryer and extended length - oversized 2 car garage! North/South exposure makes for easy utility bills, close to Intel, shopping and 202 Hwy. Pets upon approval.