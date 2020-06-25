All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

5461 W SARAGOSA Street

5461 West Saragosa Street
Location

5461 West Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot with a backyard pool (Child protection gate available). LEASE INCLUDES FREE POOL SERVICE! Great room entry with vaulted ceilings and lots of light. Large kitchen all appliances, tons of storage and a pantry. Formal dining in living room plus lots of neutral tile in all traffic areas. Master bedroom with large bay windows has a full master bath suite with separate tub, shower and walk in closet. All this plus washer/dryer and extended length - oversized 2 car garage! North/South exposure makes for easy utility bills, close to Intel, shopping and 202 Hwy. Pets upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5461 W SARAGOSA Street have any available units?
5461 W SARAGOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5461 W SARAGOSA Street have?
Some of 5461 W SARAGOSA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5461 W SARAGOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
5461 W SARAGOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5461 W SARAGOSA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5461 W SARAGOSA Street is pet friendly.
Does 5461 W SARAGOSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 5461 W SARAGOSA Street offers parking.
Does 5461 W SARAGOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5461 W SARAGOSA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5461 W SARAGOSA Street have a pool?
Yes, 5461 W SARAGOSA Street has a pool.
Does 5461 W SARAGOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 5461 W SARAGOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5461 W SARAGOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5461 W SARAGOSA Street has units with dishwashers.
