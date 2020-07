Amenities

4 Bedroom Home that has been updated. Kitchen has Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Custom shutters throughout with a open floor plan. Master bedroom has been expanded for additional square footage, master bathroom has been expanded with walk in shower and body jets. Formal Living and Dining room for entertaining. Grassy front Yard with Low maintenance back yard.