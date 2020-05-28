Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

514 W Thompson Pl Available 07/08/19 COMING SOON!! SPECIAL APPT NEEDED! Immaculate 5 Bed 3 bath 3 car Garage home with Pool in Sienna Heights Community! - EXTRA LARGE lot with sparkling pool, granite and all the luxuries. Custom paint - 9Ft. Ceiling, Awesome Maple Spindle Staircase with 16in Ceramic Tile in all the right places,Wood-like Flooring in Family room & Den. Large open Kitchen that flows into the Family room. The Kitchen offers Oak Cabinetry & plenty of them with custom GRANITE counters & backsplash , bay Window Eat-In Area & Breakfast Bar. The Upstairs offers bright a spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage and a ncie sized Loft (11x8). The Landscaping & Backyard w/Pool is resort style and perfect to entertain. Extra large yard makes it super special. Huge three car garage! Close to the Freeways Shopping Restaurants and excellent schools! This is the House you have been looking for!



