Chandler, AZ
514 W Thompson Pl
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

514 W Thompson Pl

514 West Thompson Place · No Longer Available
Location

514 West Thompson Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
514 W Thompson Pl Available 07/08/19 COMING SOON!! SPECIAL APPT NEEDED! Immaculate 5 Bed 3 bath 3 car Garage home with Pool in Sienna Heights Community! - EXTRA LARGE lot with sparkling pool, granite and all the luxuries. Custom paint - 9Ft. Ceiling, Awesome Maple Spindle Staircase with 16in Ceramic Tile in all the right places,Wood-like Flooring in Family room & Den. Large open Kitchen that flows into the Family room. The Kitchen offers Oak Cabinetry & plenty of them with custom GRANITE counters & backsplash , bay Window Eat-In Area & Breakfast Bar. The Upstairs offers bright a spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage and a ncie sized Loft (11x8). The Landscaping & Backyard w/Pool is resort style and perfect to entertain. Extra large yard makes it super special. Huge three car garage! Close to the Freeways Shopping Restaurants and excellent schools! This is the House you have been looking for!

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 W Thompson Pl have any available units?
514 W Thompson Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 W Thompson Pl have?
Some of 514 W Thompson Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 W Thompson Pl currently offering any rent specials?
514 W Thompson Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 W Thompson Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 W Thompson Pl is pet friendly.
Does 514 W Thompson Pl offer parking?
Yes, 514 W Thompson Pl offers parking.
Does 514 W Thompson Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 W Thompson Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 W Thompson Pl have a pool?
Yes, 514 W Thompson Pl has a pool.
Does 514 W Thompson Pl have accessible units?
No, 514 W Thompson Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 514 W Thompson Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 W Thompson Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
