Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

GREAT SECOND LEVEL CONDO IN FANTASTIC COMMUNITY AND LOCATION! PARKS, LAKES AND WALKING PATHS!COMMUNITY POOL, EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND DINING. TWO MASTER SUITES WITH FULL TILES BATHROOMS AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. NICE EAT-IN KITCHEN. COVERED BALCONY, SEPARATE STORAGE, AND COVERED PARKING. LAKE AND FOUNTAINS VIEWS. WATER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE.