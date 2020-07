Amenities

DOWNTOWN CHANDLER, single family detached with a front yard and a small back yard with patio. 2 bed 1 bath, living room, kitchen, newer AC unit, small covered patio and back yard with washer dryer included. This property is 1 mile from 202 freeway and walking distance to downtown Chandler. This are is being renovated and lots of new living.