493 East Erie Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom duplex apartment. Home features one bathroom, eat-in kitchen, and patio with washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy beautiful green common area with regular landscaping provided.

Property Available Now



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $600

Security Fee (non-refundable) $300

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience

https://rently.com/properties/1260497?source=marketing



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.