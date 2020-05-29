All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:24 PM

493 East Erie Street

493 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

493 East Erie Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Galveston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom duplex apartment. Home features one bathroom, eat-in kitchen, and patio with washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy beautiful green common area with regular landscaping provided.
Property Available Now

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $600
Security Fee (non-refundable) $300
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience
https://rently.com/properties/1260497?source=marketing

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 East Erie Street have any available units?
493 East Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 493 East Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
493 East Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 East Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 493 East Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 493 East Erie Street offer parking?
No, 493 East Erie Street does not offer parking.
Does 493 East Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 East Erie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 East Erie Street have a pool?
No, 493 East Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 493 East Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 493 East Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 493 East Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 East Erie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 493 East Erie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 East Erie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
