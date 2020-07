Amenities

Very nice single level home in the heart of Chandler - 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in the highly sought Sun Groves subdivision adjacent to a park. The location is a plus - easy access to freeways, shopping and dining. Very open floor plan with split bedroom layout and large great room. Kitchen offers separate dining area, large breakfast bar, pantry and upgraded white cabinets. Your clients will love this home! The home is on a corner across from the community park area.