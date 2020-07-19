471 W Ebony Way 21134921

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 Bed 2.5 bath 3600 sqft. Ready to rent Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Fox Crossing



EXCLUSIVE, HOMELY, ENTERTAINING. Just next to Fulton ranch w/close proximity to 202,high caliber school and many more conveniences.Gorgeous vaulted entrance.Newly painted interiors and tile throughout.4 LG bedrooms,2.5 baths,master BD w/ a retreat.Gourmet kitchen w/Granite Counter top. All appliances provided. Large family, living and formal dining,peaceful wide loft and two way entry to upstairs.Stunning front and backyard with extended patio and nice curb appeal and cozy front porch. GoRenter.com CORDIALLY INVITES YOU to stop by,fall in love and move in at your convenience!



Ele Sch Dist: 080 - Chandler Unified District

Elementary School: Basha

Jr. High School: Bogle High School Dist #: 080 - Chandler Unified District

High School: Hamilton High School



Cross Streets: ALMA SCHOOL / QUEEN CREEK Directions: Go South to Sandpiper,Go East on Sandpiper and follow Sandpiper to Ebony,Go East on Ebony to house on your Right.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



