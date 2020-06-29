All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50
4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50

4700 Southwest Fulton Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Southwest Fulton Ranch Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
green community
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifu Home in a Gated Community!!! This is a one of a kind water view lot!!Walk into this spacious townhome and feel like you are living large with
vaulted ceiling at the entry foyer. Great entertainment space as well as good storage. 2,287s.f. designed with the way you live in mind. Master Bedroom Downstairs with Master Bathroom with separate bathtub and walking shower. Two bedrooms updstair and a beautiful back yard ready for you to enjoy the beautiful view. The backyard is low maintenance & features a built-in BBQ, mature landscaping. The community offers a heated community pool & spa just steps away from the property. Enjoy lakes, walking/biking paths, green community common areas, parks & beautiful wildlife.Crescent Falls at Fulton Ranch; counts with where your discerning taste will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 have any available units?
4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 have?
Some of 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 currently offering any rent specials?
4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 pet-friendly?
No, 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 offer parking?
Yes, 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 offers parking.
Does 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 have a pool?
Yes, 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 has a pool.
Does 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 have accessible units?
No, 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50 does not have units with dishwashers.
