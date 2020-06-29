4700 S Fulton Ranch Blvd Unit 50

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities green community parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifu Home in a Gated Community!!! This is a one of a kind water view lot!!Walk into this spacious townhome and feel like you are living large with

vaulted ceiling at the entry foyer. Great entertainment space as well as good storage. 2,287s.f. designed with the way you live in mind. Master Bedroom Downstairs with Master Bathroom with separate bathtub and walking shower. Two bedrooms updstair and a beautiful back yard ready for you to enjoy the beautiful view. The backyard is low maintenance & features a built-in BBQ, mature landscaping. The community offers a heated community pool & spa just steps away from the property. Enjoy lakes, walking/biking paths, green community common areas, parks & beautiful wildlife.Crescent Falls at Fulton Ranch; counts with where your discerning taste will not be disappointed.