459 E LAS COLINAS PLACE

Amenities
wow! absolutely gorgeous chandler 3/2.5 house located at the highly sought after Autumn Park community with gourmet high end kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated custom paint, granite counters, like wood plank flooring throughout, split over-sized master, 2.5 car garage, private pool and spa, enclosed patio with expansive travertine decking, premium mountain views, near by schools, pool service/ landscaping included! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*