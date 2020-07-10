All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4587 W Harrison St

4587 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4587 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dda0ea2027 ---- *Available NOW Single level home in Dawn Subdivision, home features: .Tile floor entry .Dining room w/ vaulted ceilings, plant shelves and tile floor .Living room w/ vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace, plant shelves and tile floor .Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet, eat-in area and plant shelves. .Inside laundry room w/ washer & dryer included .All bedrooms feature vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and tile floor .Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, tile floor and door to the patio .Master bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, tub/shower combo, double sinks and tile floor .Skylight .Two car garage w/ auto opener .Grass/desert front yard .Desert rear yard .Community pool & spa and tennis courts available for all community residents. 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit .$1195.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4587 W Harrison St have any available units?
4587 W Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4587 W Harrison St have?
Some of 4587 W Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4587 W Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
4587 W Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4587 W Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4587 W Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 4587 W Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 4587 W Harrison St offers parking.
Does 4587 W Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4587 W Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4587 W Harrison St have a pool?
Yes, 4587 W Harrison St has a pool.
Does 4587 W Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 4587 W Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4587 W Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4587 W Harrison St has units with dishwashers.

