4587 W Harrison St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dda0ea2027 ---- *Available NOW Single level home in Dawn Subdivision, home features: .Tile floor entry .Dining room w/ vaulted ceilings, plant shelves and tile floor .Living room w/ vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace, plant shelves and tile floor .Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet, eat-in area and plant shelves. .Inside laundry room w/ washer & dryer included .All bedrooms feature vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and tile floor .Master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, tile floor and door to the patio .Master bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, tub/shower combo, double sinks and tile floor .Skylight .Two car garage w/ auto opener .Grass/desert front yard .Desert rear yard .Community pool & spa and tennis courts available for all community residents. 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit .$1195.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.