Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, farmhouse styled home in Dawn. Phenomenal location with everything within arms length for you and your family! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was just recently remodeled with amazing finishes. Large wood tiled flooring, quartz counters, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, and washer/dryer to boot. Great covered patio, and room to play in the backyard. Tons of parks, walking paths, grocery, entertainment, great schools, and they're all within walking distance!Welcome home.