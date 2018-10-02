4522 S. Wildflower Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Home On Corner Lot! - Beautiful corner lot home in quiet gated community that has everything you need! Home welcomes you to its soaring ceilings, neutral tones, and open floor plan! Family room has fireplace which is a huge plus for upcoming cooler months! Open kitchen that has granite counter tops, island, and great appliances! Master suite has walk in closet, sitting room, separate shower and tub, and double sinks! Other rooms are nice size. Backyard has beautiful Pebbletec diving pool and covered patio ready to entertain guests! Call Now!!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2550

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2550

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $2550 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE2204528)