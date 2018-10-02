All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

4522 S. Wildflower Place

4522 South Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

4522 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Home On Corner Lot! - Beautiful corner lot home in quiet gated community that has everything you need! Home welcomes you to its soaring ceilings, neutral tones, and open floor plan! Family room has fireplace which is a huge plus for upcoming cooler months! Open kitchen that has granite counter tops, island, and great appliances! Master suite has walk in closet, sitting room, separate shower and tub, and double sinks! Other rooms are nice size. Backyard has beautiful Pebbletec diving pool and covered patio ready to entertain guests! Call Now!!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2550
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2550
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2550 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE2204528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 S. Wildflower Place have any available units?
4522 S. Wildflower Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 S. Wildflower Place have?
Some of 4522 S. Wildflower Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 S. Wildflower Place currently offering any rent specials?
4522 S. Wildflower Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 S. Wildflower Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 S. Wildflower Place is pet friendly.
Does 4522 S. Wildflower Place offer parking?
No, 4522 S. Wildflower Place does not offer parking.
Does 4522 S. Wildflower Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 S. Wildflower Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 S. Wildflower Place have a pool?
Yes, 4522 S. Wildflower Place has a pool.
Does 4522 S. Wildflower Place have accessible units?
No, 4522 S. Wildflower Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 S. Wildflower Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 S. Wildflower Place does not have units with dishwashers.
