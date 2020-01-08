4442 S Wildflower Pl

Amenities

Great property with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile and laminate throughout. Formal dining room, gourmet kitch with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island and desk/office area. Kitchen overlooks family room w/ a huge built in media niche. Large master is split from the other bedrooms & has a private exit to the backyard. The master bath is huge w/ separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. The backyard has a nice grass area & a fenced private pool. Pool service included.

Property Available 7/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $2095

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

No pets

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 7/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

