Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:55 PM

4442 S Wildflower Pl

4442 South Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

4442 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great property with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile and laminate throughout. Formal dining room, gourmet kitch with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island and desk/office area. Kitchen overlooks family room w/ a huge built in media niche. Large master is split from the other bedrooms & has a private exit to the backyard. The master bath is huge w/ separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. The backyard has a nice grass area & a fenced private pool. Pool service included.
Property Available 7/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $2095
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 7/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 S Wildflower Pl have any available units?
4442 S Wildflower Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 S Wildflower Pl have?
Some of 4442 S Wildflower Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 S Wildflower Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4442 S Wildflower Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 S Wildflower Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4442 S Wildflower Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4442 S Wildflower Pl offer parking?
No, 4442 S Wildflower Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4442 S Wildflower Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 S Wildflower Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 S Wildflower Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4442 S Wildflower Pl has a pool.
Does 4442 S Wildflower Pl have accessible units?
No, 4442 S Wildflower Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 S Wildflower Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 S Wildflower Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
