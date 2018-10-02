All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4424 E Peach Tree Drive

4424 East Peach Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4424 East Peach Tree Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Chandler 4 bed 2 bath - 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Sun Groves. Recently painted interior. Formal living and family room floor plan. Kitchen is open, with center island perfect for entertaining. The master retreat has a large walk in closet, garden tub, walk in shower and dual sink vanities. Grassy backyard, walking distance to the neighborhood park. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website at www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees.

(RLNE5482931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 E Peach Tree Drive have any available units?
4424 E Peach Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 4424 E Peach Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4424 E Peach Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 E Peach Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 E Peach Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4424 E Peach Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 4424 E Peach Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4424 E Peach Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 E Peach Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 E Peach Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 4424 E Peach Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4424 E Peach Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4424 E Peach Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 E Peach Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 E Peach Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 E Peach Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4424 E Peach Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

