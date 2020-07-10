4401 E. Augusta Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/740c1200a6 ---- ***Available To View 09/09/2019*** **All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** *More features .Single level home with new flooring throughout and open floor plan .Family room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, built in entertainment area, and tile floor .Living room with tile floor .Formal dining room with tile floor .Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, large pantry closet, eat in area, and tile floor .Laundry room located inside with shelf and washer/dryer hook-ups only .Den with a closet and ceiling fan .Slit bedroom floor plan, bedrooms have ceiling fans .Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fan .Master bathroom with bathtub, separate shower, double sinks, and tile floor .Two car garage with sink and auto-opener .Font yard with grass/desert landscaping with auto-watering system .Backyard with covered patio, grass/dessert landscaping with auto-watering system 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: •$1,295.00 Refundable •$ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee