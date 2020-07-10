All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

4401 E. Augusta Ave

4401 East Augusta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4401 East Augusta Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/740c1200a6 ---- ***Available To View 09/09/2019*** **All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** *More features .Single level home with new flooring throughout and open floor plan .Family room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, built in entertainment area, and tile floor .Living room with tile floor .Formal dining room with tile floor .Kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, large pantry closet, eat in area, and tile floor .Laundry room located inside with shelf and washer/dryer hook-ups only .Den with a closet and ceiling fan .Slit bedroom floor plan, bedrooms have ceiling fans .Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fan .Master bathroom with bathtub, separate shower, double sinks, and tile floor .Two car garage with sink and auto-opener .Font yard with grass/desert landscaping with auto-watering system .Backyard with covered patio, grass/dessert landscaping with auto-watering system 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: &bull;$1,295.00 Refundable &bull;$ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 E. Augusta Ave have any available units?
4401 E. Augusta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 E. Augusta Ave have?
Some of 4401 E. Augusta Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 E. Augusta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4401 E. Augusta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 E. Augusta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 E. Augusta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4401 E. Augusta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4401 E. Augusta Ave offers parking.
Does 4401 E. Augusta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 E. Augusta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 E. Augusta Ave have a pool?
No, 4401 E. Augusta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4401 E. Augusta Ave have accessible units?
No, 4401 E. Augusta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 E. Augusta Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 E. Augusta Ave has units with dishwashers.

