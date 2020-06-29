All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

4371 S PECAN Drive

4371 South Pecan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4371 South Pecan Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Waterfront Property in prestigious Ocotillo neighborhood next to Intel. Gated community with easy access to freeways. Tasteful upgrades throughout home to include marble and travertine flooring. Designer kitchen includes Butler pantry, center island and wall oven & microwave. Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room plus Den plus Loft. Heated pool and spa overlooking lake views. Beautifully landscaped backyard with private dock. Fine dining and top notch golf courses nearby. Available by appointment only. 12 month minimum, excellent corporate rental. No pets preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 S PECAN Drive have any available units?
4371 S PECAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 S PECAN Drive have?
Some of 4371 S PECAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 S PECAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4371 S PECAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 S PECAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4371 S PECAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4371 S PECAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4371 S PECAN Drive offers parking.
Does 4371 S PECAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4371 S PECAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 S PECAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4371 S PECAN Drive has a pool.
Does 4371 S PECAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4371 S PECAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 S PECAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4371 S PECAN Drive has units with dishwashers.

