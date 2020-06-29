4371 S PECAN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Waterfront Property in prestigious Ocotillo neighborhood next to Intel. Gated community with easy access to freeways. Tasteful upgrades throughout home to include marble and travertine flooring. Designer kitchen includes Butler pantry, center island and wall oven & microwave. Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room plus Den plus Loft. Heated pool and spa overlooking lake views. Beautifully landscaped backyard with private dock. Fine dining and top notch golf courses nearby. Available by appointment only. 12 month minimum, excellent corporate rental. No pets preferred.