4231 East Winged Foot Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Stunning home located in the family friendly subdivision of Sun Groves. Spacious 5 bedroom with 3 full bathroom and a sparkling pebble tech pool. Backyard is perfect for entertaining!! North/South Exposure and cul-de-sac lot. Wonderful floor plan with a large open loft, spacious master, guest suite downstairs, and elegant living areas. Wood flooring in the living room and kitchen. Home features an updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new interior two-tone paint. Pool & landscaping services included!! The community has well-maintained parks throughout the community, a catch & release fish pond, miles of walking/jogging paths, & close access to water park & city library. NO PETS



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.