4231 East Winged Foot Place
Last updated July 18 2019 at 9:02 PM

4231 East Winged Foot Place

4231 E Winged Foot Pl · No Longer Available
4231 E Winged Foot Pl, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Stunning home located in the family friendly subdivision of Sun Groves. Spacious 5 bedroom with 3 full bathroom and a sparkling pebble tech pool. Backyard is perfect for entertaining!! North/South Exposure and cul-de-sac lot. Wonderful floor plan with a large open loft, spacious master, guest suite downstairs, and elegant living areas. Wood flooring in the living room and kitchen. Home features an updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new interior two-tone paint. Pool & landscaping services included!! The community has well-maintained parks throughout the community, a catch & release fish pond, miles of walking/jogging paths, & close access to water park & city library. NO PETS

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4231 East Winged Foot Place have any available units?
4231 East Winged Foot Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 East Winged Foot Place have?
Some of 4231 East Winged Foot Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 East Winged Foot Place currently offering any rent specials?
4231 East Winged Foot Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 East Winged Foot Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 East Winged Foot Place is pet friendly.
Does 4231 East Winged Foot Place offer parking?
No, 4231 East Winged Foot Place does not offer parking.
Does 4231 East Winged Foot Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 East Winged Foot Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 East Winged Foot Place have a pool?
Yes, 4231 East Winged Foot Place has a pool.
Does 4231 East Winged Foot Place have accessible units?
No, 4231 East Winged Foot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 East Winged Foot Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 East Winged Foot Place does not have units with dishwashers.
