4189 E Desert Sands Pl

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Chandler Home in Sun Groves Subdivision! - Beautiful Chandler 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with everything you need! New carpet!!! Spacious kitchen with large center island and plenty of counter top space. Kitchen opens up into family room, perfect for entertaining. Sliding glass door provides easy access to the cute backyard which includes a covered patio. Double sinks in the master, large walk in closet, and separate shower and garden tub. Make yourself at home in this beautifully maintained Chandler home!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1550

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1550

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5755576)