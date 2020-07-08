All apartments in Chandler
4189 E Desert Sands Pl
4189 E Desert Sands Pl

4189 East Desert Sands Place · No Longer Available
Location

4189 East Desert Sands Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chandler Home in Sun Groves Subdivision! - Beautiful Chandler 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with everything you need! New carpet!!! Spacious kitchen with large center island and plenty of counter top space. Kitchen opens up into family room, perfect for entertaining. Sliding glass door provides easy access to the cute backyard which includes a covered patio. Double sinks in the master, large walk in closet, and separate shower and garden tub. Make yourself at home in this beautifully maintained Chandler home!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1550
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1550
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5755576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 E Desert Sands Pl have any available units?
4189 E Desert Sands Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4189 E Desert Sands Pl have?
Some of 4189 E Desert Sands Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4189 E Desert Sands Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4189 E Desert Sands Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 E Desert Sands Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4189 E Desert Sands Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4189 E Desert Sands Pl offer parking?
No, 4189 E Desert Sands Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4189 E Desert Sands Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 E Desert Sands Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 E Desert Sands Pl have a pool?
No, 4189 E Desert Sands Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4189 E Desert Sands Pl have accessible units?
No, 4189 E Desert Sands Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 E Desert Sands Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 E Desert Sands Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

