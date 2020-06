Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Great location, close to shopping, Freeways, schools and parks. Quiet,close knit community. Private pool and heated spa, plus grassy area. 3 bedrooms upstairs and one down with 3 full baths. Upstairs has loft plus round ''fun'' room. Split 3- car garage. Front courtyard. Kitchen has granite counters, gas range, reverse osmosis and stainless appliances. Refrigerator, washer-dryer and water softener included. Weekly pool service and landscape service. Quarterly pest service