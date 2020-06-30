All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4072 East Cherry Hills Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

4072 East Cherry Hills Drive

4072 East Cherry Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4072 East Cherry Hills Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**New shower door will be installed soon**

Don't miss out on this very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Chandler! Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Spacious living area and master bedroom. Nice yard! 2-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive have any available units?
4072 East Cherry Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4072 East Cherry Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4072 East Cherry Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College