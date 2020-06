Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

FULLY FURNISHED Venture into this luxurious oasis retreat and find everything you have been looking for! Inside you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen that flows right into the living room with lake front views from the couch, and the largest backyard in the community featuring comfortable patio furniture for outdoor dining and enjoying the winter weather here in AZ. The community features a large community pool, an outdoor fire pit and sitting area and plenty of parking for guests visiting. With shopping and restaurants nearby this home away from home is sure to supply all of your wants and needs.