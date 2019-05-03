All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 24 2019 at 11:53 AM

3954 South Sage Drive

3954 South Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3954 South Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This One Will Not Last- Schedule a Showing Today!!! Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity with Three Car Garage and Private Pool in the Highly Desirable Ocotillo Community! Located Just Minutes from Seemingly Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to the Loop 202/I-10 and Beyond! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Spacious Living/Family Room, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry, Oversized Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and Private Patio Exit! Do Not Overlook this Loaded Backyard with Private Pool (Weekly Service Included), Grass Area and the list goes on! **Built-In BBQ is Not Functional** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval, No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 South Sage Drive have any available units?
3954 South Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 South Sage Drive have?
Some of 3954 South Sage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 South Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3954 South Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 South Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3954 South Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3954 South Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3954 South Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 3954 South Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3954 South Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 South Sage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3954 South Sage Drive has a pool.
Does 3954 South Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 3954 South Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 South Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3954 South Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
