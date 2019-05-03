3954 South Sage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This One Will Not Last- Schedule a Showing Today!!! Gorgeous Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity with Three Car Garage and Private Pool in the Highly Desirable Ocotillo Community! Located Just Minutes from Seemingly Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to the Loop 202/I-10 and Beyond! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Spacious Living/Family Room, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry, Oversized Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and Private Patio Exit! Do Not Overlook this Loaded Backyard with Private Pool (Weekly Service Included), Grass Area and the list goes on! **Built-In BBQ is Not Functional** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval, No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.