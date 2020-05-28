3954 E GRAND CANYON Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Old Stone Ranch single level home on corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan. Upgraded, eat in kitchen features large granite island, stainless and gas range. Hardwood Flooring throughout. Master ensuite has dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. soft water loop, ceiling fans, 8' Custom security front door, custom window coverings, covered patio, fresh paint inside and out, Programmable Thmstat with 3 zones, epoxy finished 3 car extra deep tandem garage, washer and Dryer included. Great Chandler Schools and new Park in Community. Close to shopping at San Tan Market place, Costco and 202 San Tan freeway.