Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3954 E GRAND CANYON Place

3954 East Grand Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Location

3954 East Grand Canyon Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Old Stone Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Old Stone Ranch single level home on corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan. Upgraded, eat in kitchen features large granite island, stainless and gas range. Hardwood Flooring throughout. Master ensuite has dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. soft water loop, ceiling fans, 8' Custom security front door, custom window coverings, covered patio, fresh paint inside and out, Programmable Thmstat with 3 zones, epoxy finished 3 car extra deep tandem garage, washer and Dryer included. Great Chandler Schools and new Park in Community. Close to shopping at San Tan Market place, Costco and 202 San Tan freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place have any available units?
3954 E GRAND CANYON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place have?
Some of 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place currently offering any rent specials?
3954 E GRAND CANYON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place pet-friendly?
No, 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place offer parking?
Yes, 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place offers parking.
Does 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place have a pool?
No, 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place does not have a pool.
Does 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place have accessible units?
No, 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3954 E GRAND CANYON Place has units with dishwashers.
