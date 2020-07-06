All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

392 W Aster Drive

392 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

392 West Aster Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
No Application Fees! Large Single Level 4 bedroom plus Den, 2.5 bath Chandler home with private pool and built in BBQ. This home features two tone and custom paint, upgraded tile floors, flagstone fireplace and formal dining room. The Kitchen is a cook's dream with tons of custom cabinets, separate pantry, granite countertops and backsplash, pantry, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, electric range, built in microwave, oven and dishwasher. The split floor plan provides a private oasis with a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, separate jetted tub and walk-in tile shower. This home offers a 4-car garage with epoxy floor finish. Private pool and built-in BBQ are perfect for hosting for any occasion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 W Aster Drive have any available units?
392 W Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 392 W Aster Drive have?
Some of 392 W Aster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 W Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
392 W Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 W Aster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 392 W Aster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 392 W Aster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 392 W Aster Drive offers parking.
Does 392 W Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 W Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 W Aster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 392 W Aster Drive has a pool.
Does 392 W Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 392 W Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 392 W Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 392 W Aster Drive has units with dishwashers.

