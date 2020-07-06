392 W Aster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

No Application Fees! Large Single Level 4 bedroom plus Den, 2.5 bath Chandler home with private pool and built in BBQ. This home features two tone and custom paint, upgraded tile floors, flagstone fireplace and formal dining room. The Kitchen is a cook's dream with tons of custom cabinets, separate pantry, granite countertops and backsplash, pantry, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, electric range, built in microwave, oven and dishwasher. The split floor plan provides a private oasis with a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, separate jetted tub and walk-in tile shower. This home offers a 4-car garage with epoxy floor finish. Private pool and built-in BBQ are perfect for hosting for any occasion.