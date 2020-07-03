All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3810 S THISTLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3810 S THISTLE Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

3810 S THISTLE Drive

3810 South Thistle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3810 South Thistle Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upscale gorgeous 5bd/3.5bth Home w/pool & spa in desired Ocotillo Lakes Area!!! Home features formal dining room, living room, family room, oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets, shutters/crown & base molding/wood floors throughout, gas fireplace & upgraded fixtures. Gourmet eat-in kitchen includes kitchen island, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, 2 ovens, gas stove that overlooks family room with custom dry bar and mini fridge. Master bath features 10 jet jacuzzi tub and a custom walk-in shower. 3 car garage with cabinets & epoxy flooring. Beautiful resort style backyard with pebble tec pool and spa with mature trees and grass. Rent includes weekly full-service pool maintenance. Located on oversized corner lot. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sports and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 S THISTLE Drive have any available units?
3810 S THISTLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 S THISTLE Drive have?
Some of 3810 S THISTLE Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 S THISTLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3810 S THISTLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 S THISTLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3810 S THISTLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3810 S THISTLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3810 S THISTLE Drive offers parking.
Does 3810 S THISTLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 S THISTLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 S THISTLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3810 S THISTLE Drive has a pool.
Does 3810 S THISTLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3810 S THISTLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 S THISTLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 S THISTLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College