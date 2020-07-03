3810 S THISTLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Upscale gorgeous 5bd/3.5bth Home w/pool & spa in desired Ocotillo Lakes Area!!! Home features formal dining room, living room, family room, oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets, shutters/crown & base molding/wood floors throughout, gas fireplace & upgraded fixtures. Gourmet eat-in kitchen includes kitchen island, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, 2 ovens, gas stove that overlooks family room with custom dry bar and mini fridge. Master bath features 10 jet jacuzzi tub and a custom walk-in shower. 3 car garage with cabinets & epoxy flooring. Beautiful resort style backyard with pebble tec pool and spa with mature trees and grass. Rent includes weekly full-service pool maintenance. Located on oversized corner lot. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sports and schools