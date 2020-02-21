All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3663 S. Soho Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3663 S. Soho Lane

3663 South Soho Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3663 South Soho Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper Greens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms plus loft home in Chandler! Beautiful wood spindle staircase and formal living/dining room with tall ceilings. Kitchen features granite countertops, kitchen island, pantry, desk area, breakfast area and lots of cabinets. Large family room with build in media niche, downstairs also features a completely private & separate area perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
Property Available 6/17/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1795
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 6/17/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3663 S. Soho Lane have any available units?
3663 S. Soho Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3663 S. Soho Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3663 S. Soho Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3663 S. Soho Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3663 S. Soho Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3663 S. Soho Lane offer parking?
No, 3663 S. Soho Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3663 S. Soho Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3663 S. Soho Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3663 S. Soho Lane have a pool?
No, 3663 S. Soho Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3663 S. Soho Lane have accessible units?
No, 3663 S. Soho Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3663 S. Soho Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3663 S. Soho Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3663 S. Soho Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3663 S. Soho Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
