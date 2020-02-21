3663 S. Soho Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms plus loft home in Chandler! Beautiful wood spindle staircase and formal living/dining room with tall ceilings. Kitchen features granite countertops, kitchen island, pantry, desk area, breakfast area and lots of cabinets. Large family room with build in media niche, downstairs also features a completely private & separate area perfect for a mother-in-law suite.

Property Available 6/17/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1795

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 6/17/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

