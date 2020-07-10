All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3655 South Jojoba Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3655 South Jojoba Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3655 South Jojoba Way

3655 South Jojoba Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Island at Ocotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3655 South Jojoba Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
wow! absolutely stunning split level chandler 4/3 home with massive vaulted ceilings, updated paint, premium golf course lot, spacious kitchen with formal dining area, fireplace, gated, private pool, 3 car garage, built in bbq, split master with huge walk in closet, great schools, location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The

information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or

content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 South Jojoba Way have any available units?
3655 South Jojoba Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 South Jojoba Way have?
Some of 3655 South Jojoba Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 South Jojoba Way currently offering any rent specials?
3655 South Jojoba Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 South Jojoba Way pet-friendly?
No, 3655 South Jojoba Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3655 South Jojoba Way offer parking?
Yes, 3655 South Jojoba Way offers parking.
Does 3655 South Jojoba Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 South Jojoba Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 South Jojoba Way have a pool?
Yes, 3655 South Jojoba Way has a pool.
Does 3655 South Jojoba Way have accessible units?
No, 3655 South Jojoba Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 South Jojoba Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 South Jojoba Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College