3652 East Sparrow Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters cable included stainless steel internet access furnished

Unit Amenities cable included furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Available NOW! 6 months of longer! Beautiful Fully Furnished home for rent. This home features approx. 3,400 sq feet. 4 bedroom, 3 bath plus a large loft. Fully Furnished with professional interior designs includes everything you will need, just bring your clothing! Must see this one! Kitchen features a large kitchen island with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and opens to the family room. 3 separate living areas in this home! Dining area and kitchen breakfast area. large loft, and beautiful master bathroom. Upstairs laundry room. Low maintenance backyard. Internet, cable included in the rent, as well as landscape maintenance & pest control. No pets. Terms: $2600 Rent + 4 % tax / $2600 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF app fee Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental or mortgage payment history. TO SET UP A VIEWING - https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery