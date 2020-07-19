All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3652 East Sparrow Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3652 East Sparrow Plaza
Last updated October 5 2019 at 5:34 PM

3652 East Sparrow Plaza

3652 East Sparrow Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3652 East Sparrow Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
cable included
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available NOW! 6 months of longer! Beautiful Fully Furnished home for rent. This home features approx. 3,400 sq feet. 4 bedroom, 3 bath plus a large loft. Fully Furnished with professional interior designs includes everything you will need, just bring your clothing! Must see this one! Kitchen features a large kitchen island with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and opens to the family room. 3 separate living areas in this home! Dining area and kitchen breakfast area. large loft, and beautiful master bathroom. Upstairs laundry room. Low maintenance backyard. Internet, cable included in the rent, as well as landscape maintenance & pest control. No pets. Terms: $2600 Rent + 4 % tax / $2600 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF app fee Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental or mortgage payment history. TO SET UP A VIEWING - https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3652 East Sparrow Plaza have any available units?
3652 East Sparrow Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3652 East Sparrow Plaza have?
Some of 3652 East Sparrow Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3652 East Sparrow Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
3652 East Sparrow Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 East Sparrow Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 3652 East Sparrow Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3652 East Sparrow Plaza offer parking?
No, 3652 East Sparrow Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 3652 East Sparrow Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3652 East Sparrow Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 East Sparrow Plaza have a pool?
No, 3652 East Sparrow Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 3652 East Sparrow Plaza have accessible units?
No, 3652 East Sparrow Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 East Sparrow Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 3652 East Sparrow Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College