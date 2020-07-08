3633 E Sparrow Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5 bed, 3,500 sft, house in south Chandler_Germann & Gilbert - Very well maintained home that is ready to move in. Feel the open space with soaring vaulted ceilings, GRAND entry way. Very Spacious Formal has splendid view of upgraded rails leading up/around. Kitchen is a dream!Spacious island, decked counter space, Granite counter tops,staggered Cherry wood cabinets, upgraded gas stove, premium sink. Phone/Electrical outlets,upgraded fixtures/faucets all over home. Downstairs has a 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, Upstairs has other bedrooms, huge loft, study with cabinets. Raised vanity in baths. LOFT - rails, medallion, remote entry garages and much more. Upstairs has a nice big walk out deck overlooking the Green backyard and extra larger large patio. Close to the new charter schools - Basis, 202, GM, Intel and the tech park.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%



