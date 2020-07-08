All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

3633 E Sparrow Pl.

3633 East Sparrow Place · No Longer Available
Location

3633 East Sparrow Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 bed, 3,500 sft, house in south Chandler_Germann & Gilbert - Very well maintained home that is ready to move in. Feel the open space with soaring vaulted ceilings, GRAND entry way. Very Spacious Formal has splendid view of upgraded rails leading up/around. Kitchen is a dream!Spacious island, decked counter space, Granite counter tops,staggered Cherry wood cabinets, upgraded gas stove, premium sink. Phone/Electrical outlets,upgraded fixtures/faucets all over home. Downstairs has a 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, Upstairs has other bedrooms, huge loft, study with cabinets. Raised vanity in baths. LOFT - rails, medallion, remote entry garages and much more. Upstairs has a nice big walk out deck overlooking the Green backyard and extra larger large patio. Close to the new charter schools - Basis, 202, GM, Intel and the tech park.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.
RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%

(RLNE5726302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 E Sparrow Pl. have any available units?
3633 E Sparrow Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 E Sparrow Pl. have?
Some of 3633 E Sparrow Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 E Sparrow Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3633 E Sparrow Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 E Sparrow Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 E Sparrow Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 3633 E Sparrow Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3633 E Sparrow Pl. offers parking.
Does 3633 E Sparrow Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 E Sparrow Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 E Sparrow Pl. have a pool?
No, 3633 E Sparrow Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 3633 E Sparrow Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3633 E Sparrow Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 E Sparrow Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 E Sparrow Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

