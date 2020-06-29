3571 S. Salt Cedar St.

Amenities
Great home in a desirable neighborhood - Great home in a desirable neighborhood in south Chandler that backs up to green belt. New flooring throughout house. Open kitchen with island and granite counter tops. 3 living areas, 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room/study. Master bedroom on the first floor! Great floor plan ready for immediate move in! NO PETS!!
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $2195
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $300
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
No Pets Allowed
