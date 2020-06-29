All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

3571 S. Salt Cedar St.

3571 South Salt Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

3571 South Salt Cedar Street, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Great home in a desirable neighborhood - Great home in a desirable neighborhood in south Chandler that backs up to green belt. New flooring throughout house. Open kitchen with island and granite counter tops. 3 living areas, 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room/study. Master bedroom on the first floor! Great floor plan ready for immediate move in! NO PETS!!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $2195
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $300
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. have any available units?
3571 S. Salt Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
3571 S. Salt Cedar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. pet-friendly?
No, 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. offer parking?
No, 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. does not offer parking.
Does 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. have a pool?
No, 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. does not have a pool.
Does 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3571 S. Salt Cedar St. does not have units with air conditioning.
