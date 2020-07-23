3550 South Barberry Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with private pool in Chandler's Carmel Bay community. Open split floor plan. Eat-in kitchen opens to the family room. Separate formal living room. Spacious master bedroom with double door entry. Full master bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Covered patio. Sparkling private pool. Great South Chandler location. Close to Intel, fine dining, and shopping and great schools. No Cats, 2 small dogs max.



Pets: up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.