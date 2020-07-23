All apartments in Chandler
3550 South Barberry Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:40 PM

3550 South Barberry Place

3550 South Barberry Place · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3550 South Barberry Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with private pool in Chandler's Carmel Bay community. Open split floor plan. Eat-in kitchen opens to the family room. Separate formal living room. Spacious master bedroom with double door entry. Full master bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Covered patio. Sparkling private pool. Great South Chandler location. Close to Intel, fine dining, and shopping and great schools. No Cats, 2 small dogs max.

Pets: up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 South Barberry Place have any available units?
3550 South Barberry Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3550 South Barberry Place currently offering any rent specials?
3550 South Barberry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 South Barberry Place pet-friendly?
No, 3550 South Barberry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3550 South Barberry Place offer parking?
No, 3550 South Barberry Place does not offer parking.
Does 3550 South Barberry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 South Barberry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 South Barberry Place have a pool?
Yes, 3550 South Barberry Place has a pool.
Does 3550 South Barberry Place have accessible units?
No, 3550 South Barberry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 South Barberry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 South Barberry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 South Barberry Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 South Barberry Place does not have units with air conditioning.
