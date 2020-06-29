All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:59 PM

3540 East Gleneagle Place

3540 East Gleneagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3540 East Gleneagle Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
Beautiful fully updated 2 bedroom home in 55+ Chandler gated community! Home features 2 bathrooms, den/office, and neutral tile/wood laminate and paint throughout. Epoxied garage floor with ample built-in cabinetry & workbench. The home also features a fully enclosed backyard with a small patch of turf. All this in gated Solera w/a 24,000 sq ft recreation center, 2 heated swimming pools/spas, newly surfaced tennis & pickleball courts, fitness, billiards & so much more. Active adult living at its best in Solera!

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1050
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats, 1 small dog only
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 2/21/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

