3540 East Gleneagle Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court cats allowed

Beautiful fully updated 2 bedroom home in 55+ Chandler gated community! Home features 2 bathrooms, den/office, and neutral tile/wood laminate and paint throughout. Epoxied garage floor with ample built-in cabinetry & workbench. The home also features a fully enclosed backyard with a small patch of turf. All this in gated Solera w/a 24,000 sq ft recreation center, 2 heated swimming pools/spas, newly surfaced tennis & pickleball courts, fitness, billiards & so much more. Active adult living at its best in Solera!



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1050

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats, 1 small dog only

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 2/21/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.