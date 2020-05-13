3505 W Galveston Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

Price includes utilities! Fun and energizing furnished home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered parking, multiple living spaces & back yard w/ large patio, ping pong and fire pit. 20 min to Sky Harbor Airport, walking distance to Chandler Fashion Center, dining & just minutes from many large employers such as Intel, Microchip, Infusionsoft and more. Close to 3 major freeways (101, 202 & I-10). We are looking to rent the home from now until the end of September but may be open to a longer lease..