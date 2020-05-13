All apartments in Chandler
3505 W Galveston Street
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

3505 W Galveston Street

3505 West Galveston Street · No Longer Available
Location

3505 West Galveston Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Price includes utilities! Fun and energizing furnished home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered parking, multiple living spaces & back yard w/ large patio, ping pong and fire pit. 20 min to Sky Harbor Airport, walking distance to Chandler Fashion Center, dining & just minutes from many large employers such as Intel, Microchip, Infusionsoft and more. Close to 3 major freeways (101, 202 & I-10). We are looking to rent the home from now until the end of September but may be open to a longer lease..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 W Galveston Street have any available units?
3505 W Galveston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 W Galveston Street have?
Some of 3505 W Galveston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 W Galveston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3505 W Galveston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 W Galveston Street pet-friendly?
No, 3505 W Galveston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3505 W Galveston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3505 W Galveston Street offers parking.
Does 3505 W Galveston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 W Galveston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 W Galveston Street have a pool?
No, 3505 W Galveston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3505 W Galveston Street have accessible units?
No, 3505 W Galveston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 W Galveston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 W Galveston Street has units with dishwashers.
