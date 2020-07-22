All apartments in Chandler
3341 W. Gary Drive
3341 W. Gary Drive

3341 West Gary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3341 West Gary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming In Chandler! - Beautiful home that has been very well maintained. This home has complete privacy in the backyard! Neutral paint throughout and tile in all the right places! Close to Chandler Fashion Center, the 101 and 60 Highways! Lots of amenities nearby!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1700
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1700
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1700 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
