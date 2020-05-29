All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:15 PM

3303 North Sunridge Lane

3303 North Sunridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3303 North Sunridge Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225
Sunridge Townhomes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Sunridge Townhouse with Community Pool! Freshly Painted, Neutral Interior Features Brand New Carpet, Open Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Patio Exit, Kitchen with White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with 3/4 Bath, Two Walk-In Closets, Patio Exit and the list goes on! Two Car Garage with Laundry Area and Direct Entry into Home and Private Yard Finish the Great Rental Opportunity. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 North Sunridge Lane have any available units?
3303 North Sunridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 North Sunridge Lane have?
Some of 3303 North Sunridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 North Sunridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3303 North Sunridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 North Sunridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3303 North Sunridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3303 North Sunridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3303 North Sunridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3303 North Sunridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 North Sunridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 North Sunridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3303 North Sunridge Lane has a pool.
Does 3303 North Sunridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3303 North Sunridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 North Sunridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 North Sunridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
