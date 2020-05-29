3303 North Sunridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Sunridge Townhouse with Community Pool! Freshly Painted, Neutral Interior Features Brand New Carpet, Open Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Patio Exit, Kitchen with White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with 3/4 Bath, Two Walk-In Closets, Patio Exit and the list goes on! Two Car Garage with Laundry Area and Direct Entry into Home and Private Yard Finish the Great Rental Opportunity. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.