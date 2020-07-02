All apartments in Chandler
3202 North Ash Circle

3202 North Ash Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3202 North Ash Circle, Chandler, AZ 85224
Woodglen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This cute and cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bath home features a split floor plan, beautiful kitchen with white quartz countertops, stained wood cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Stunning wood look tile in all the right places. New carpet and new paint!1 car garage, covered patio, and a large low maintenance lot! Walking distance from schools and Woodglen Park. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 1 small dog under 25lb)
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 North Ash Circle have any available units?
3202 North Ash Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 North Ash Circle have?
Some of 3202 North Ash Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 North Ash Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3202 North Ash Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 North Ash Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 North Ash Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3202 North Ash Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3202 North Ash Circle offers parking.
Does 3202 North Ash Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 North Ash Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 North Ash Circle have a pool?
No, 3202 North Ash Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3202 North Ash Circle have accessible units?
No, 3202 North Ash Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 North Ash Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202 North Ash Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

