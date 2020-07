Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single-story home in Peterson Farms Subdivision. It has an open concept, split bedrooms floor plan and THREE cars garage space! This house sits on a cul-de-sac and backs up to an amazing greenbelt and walking path. The location is ideal with close proximity to the 202 Loop. Landlord to cover lawn maintenance services.