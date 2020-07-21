3161 West Genoa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Chandler home with tile in all the right places. Open floor plan, stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances! Barn doors! Ceiling fans throughout. Incredible master bedroom and bathroom, huge walk-in closet, separate tub, and shower upgraded double sinks! Beautiful backyard with fenced pool, covered patio and lush grass area! Smart doorbell and smart thermostat! Two-car garage with built-in storage cabinets! Close to great food and entertainment



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (small pets under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



