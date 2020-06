3077 E BLUE RIDGE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Casual elegance at it's finest! Walk into spacious foyer open to double doored den & arched Living rm & Formal Dining rm. w/walled windows overlooking massive grassed entertaining backyard!Upscale eat-in kitchen w/full wall of cabinets, granite countertops, tiered maple cabinets... open to large family room w/walled entertainment center. Split master w/luxurious bathrm & huge walk-in closet. 2 bedrms w/full bath & adjoining bonus rm for exercise or game rm. Guest Bathrm. w/pedestal sink. 18'' neutral tile in all walk-ways, kitchen, game room and bathrms. Neutral carpet w/double pad. 3 car garage w/water softner & service door. Front load new washer, refrigerator and dryer included. Garden beds on both sides of home w/plently of fruit trees (apple, pomegranate, orange)! Also immaculate!!