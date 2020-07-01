All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:25 AM

3061 S Valerie Drive

3061 S Valerie Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3061 S Valerie Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Brand new and never lived in single story home in Avier East! This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths in 1,785 square feet with a great room floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded espresso staggered cabinetry with crown molding, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, gas cooktop with hood, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, (stainless steel refrigerator installed 5/2), pantry & island with breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Multi-sliding doors lead out from the great room to the extended patio with pavers and imitation turf. The master bedroom has a private bath with dual sink vanity, separate shower & spa-like 5' tub & walk-in closet. Other features include a 3 car tandem garage, two-tone paint, carpet and wood-look tile flooring throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 S Valerie Drive have any available units?
3061 S Valerie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 S Valerie Drive have?
Some of 3061 S Valerie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 S Valerie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3061 S Valerie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 S Valerie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3061 S Valerie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3061 S Valerie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3061 S Valerie Drive offers parking.
Does 3061 S Valerie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3061 S Valerie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 S Valerie Drive have a pool?
No, 3061 S Valerie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3061 S Valerie Drive have accessible units?
No, 3061 S Valerie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 S Valerie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3061 S Valerie Drive has units with dishwashers.

