3061 S Valerie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Brand new and never lived in single story home in Avier East! This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths in 1,785 square feet with a great room floor plan. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded espresso staggered cabinetry with crown molding, Quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, gas cooktop with hood, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances, (stainless steel refrigerator installed 5/2), pantry & island with breakfast bar & pendant lighting. Multi-sliding doors lead out from the great room to the extended patio with pavers and imitation turf. The master bedroom has a private bath with dual sink vanity, separate shower & spa-like 5' tub & walk-in closet. Other features include a 3 car tandem garage, two-tone paint, carpet and wood-look tile flooring throughout.