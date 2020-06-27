Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2985 N Oregon St #6
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2985 N Oregon St #6
2985 N Oregon St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2985 N Oregon St, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 2 Story 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Open Floorplan and Private Patio w/ Storage. Inside Laundry. Two Tone Paint, Newer Carpet. Community Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2985 N Oregon St #6 have any available units?
2985 N Oregon St #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 2985 N Oregon St #6 currently offering any rent specials?
2985 N Oregon St #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 N Oregon St #6 pet-friendly?
No, 2985 N Oregon St #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 2985 N Oregon St #6 offer parking?
No, 2985 N Oregon St #6 does not offer parking.
Does 2985 N Oregon St #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 N Oregon St #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 N Oregon St #6 have a pool?
Yes, 2985 N Oregon St #6 has a pool.
Does 2985 N Oregon St #6 have accessible units?
No, 2985 N Oregon St #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 N Oregon St #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 N Oregon St #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 N Oregon St #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2985 N Oregon St #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
