282 N Scott Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b11e0fc06c ---- Exquisite 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Chandler Home with Open Floor Plan, Roomy Loft, 2 Car Garage w/ Epoxy Floor, Super Easy Care Yard. All Appliances Are Included! Enjoy Gorgeous Tile in Great Room w/ Kitchen Island at its Heart. Granite Countertops, Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Frig, Sparkling Glass Tile Splash Walls, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Lighting. Arcadia Doors Open to Covered Patio of Gorgeous Outdoor Tile Surrounded by Beautiful Green Synth Lawn. Upstairs Master Offers Dual Sinks, Oval Tub, Sep Shower, Priv Toilet Rm, Spacious Walk-in Closet. Lg Laundry Rm is Conveniently Upstairs. 4th Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet is Downstairs Next to Full Bathroom, Perfect for Guests or In-Laws. Excellent Location Right by Primary Shopping and Close to Freeway.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage Pool