All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2818 E LOCUST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2818 E LOCUST Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

2818 E LOCUST Drive

2818 East Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2818 East Locust Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Tremendous home with luxury amenities can be yours for extremely good rental rate. If you are considering the area and dont want to buy right away this is an upscale home to do just that. Just under a half acre of high end manicured landscape with paver walk ways, patio, driveway and all around the pool. Custom outdoor BBQ and fire pit for entertaining which is ideal for parties and family enjoyment. Inside is a high end custom Chef Kitchen with a six burner stove, Viking Fridge, bread warmer, double oven, Chef Island and plenty of space to deliver any meal. The 18 Ceilings in the great room deliver the open and private space. The floor plan is a smooth split plan. Garage cabinet storage, extra parking, large closet's and trimmings to the max deliver all the extras of luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 E LOCUST Drive have any available units?
2818 E LOCUST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 E LOCUST Drive have?
Some of 2818 E LOCUST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 E LOCUST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 E LOCUST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 E LOCUST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2818 E LOCUST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2818 E LOCUST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 E LOCUST Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 E LOCUST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 E LOCUST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 E LOCUST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2818 E LOCUST Drive has a pool.
Does 2818 E LOCUST Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 E LOCUST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 E LOCUST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 E LOCUST Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College