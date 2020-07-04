2818 E LOCUST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Tremendous home with luxury amenities can be yours for extremely good rental rate. If you are considering the area and dont want to buy right away this is an upscale home to do just that. Just under a half acre of high end manicured landscape with paver walk ways, patio, driveway and all around the pool. Custom outdoor BBQ and fire pit for entertaining which is ideal for parties and family enjoyment. Inside is a high end custom Chef Kitchen with a six burner stove, Viking Fridge, bread warmer, double oven, Chef Island and plenty of space to deliver any meal. The 18 Ceilings in the great room deliver the open and private space. The floor plan is a smooth split plan. Garage cabinet storage, extra parking, large closet's and trimmings to the max deliver all the extras of luxury!