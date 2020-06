Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly upgraded 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, single family house. New interior paint, new upgraded bathrooms, new carpets in bedrooms, new upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel oven and dishwasher. Huge backyard with newly installed synthetic grass for easy upkeep. New garage door. Great location with easy access to shops, restaurants, schools, 101 and 60 freeways. No pets, tenant to pay monthly city rental tax at 1.5%.