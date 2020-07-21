All apartments in Chandler
281 S California St
Last updated July 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

281 S California St

281 South California Street · No Longer Available
Location

281 South California Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Downtown Chandler

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Prime Location on this Beautiful remodel from top to bottom on this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home! Upgraded tile flooring throughout with spanish-style tiles in bathrooms and laundry area. Large living room, GORGEOUS large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farm sink & refrigerator included. Eat in kitchen/dining area with elegant chandelier. 2 of the bedrooms are Master-sized. True master has it's own bath with dual vanity and walk in closet. Large, oversized yard with BBQ and storage shed. Walk to EVERYTHING, be in the heart of Chandler and walk to restaurants, shopping, bars/nightlife, FlixBrewhouse Movie Theater. $1895.00/mo + 4% tax; $1895.00 security deposit; $150.00 one time admin fee. Requirements: Household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores and a good rental history. $55.00 application fee/per adult. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 S California St have any available units?
281 S California St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 S California St have?
Some of 281 S California St's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 S California St currently offering any rent specials?
281 S California St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 S California St pet-friendly?
No, 281 S California St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 281 S California St offer parking?
No, 281 S California St does not offer parking.
Does 281 S California St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 S California St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 S California St have a pool?
No, 281 S California St does not have a pool.
Does 281 S California St have accessible units?
No, 281 S California St does not have accessible units.
Does 281 S California St have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 S California St does not have units with dishwashers.
