281 S California St

Prime Location on this Beautiful remodel from top to bottom on this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home! Upgraded tile flooring throughout with spanish-style tiles in bathrooms and laundry area. Large living room, GORGEOUS large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farm sink & refrigerator included. Eat in kitchen/dining area with elegant chandelier. 2 of the bedrooms are Master-sized. True master has it's own bath with dual vanity and walk in closet. Large, oversized yard with BBQ and storage shed. Walk to EVERYTHING, be in the heart of Chandler and walk to restaurants, shopping, bars/nightlife, FlixBrewhouse Movie Theater. $1895.00/mo + 4% tax; $1895.00 security deposit; $150.00 one time admin fee. Requirements: Household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores and a good rental history. $55.00 application fee/per adult. Schedule a showing today!