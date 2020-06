Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Once in this single level lushly landscaped 3 bedroom home, you won't want to leave! Grass in the front and backyard. Mature shade trees in backyard in addition to covered patio. Home is tastefully custom painted and has an open floorplan. Kitchen overlooks Family Room area and includes a breakfast bar. All appliances are included. Master bedroom plus master suite gives added space for your special needs. Community is well located near top notch schools, freeway access and shopping.