2727 N PRICE Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage key fob access

2-3 months $2600, 4-6 $2,400, 7-11 $2,200. Utilities Included. Fully furnished, spacious 2bed/2bath townhouse with attached garage. Unit is located in a gated, quiet community with pool, bbq's, playground and shaded grassy areas. Private balcony with access from the master bedroom and living room overlooks community green space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and soaking tub. New carpet throughout unit and new tile in master bath. Keyless entry, full size washer and dryer, matching black appliances, walk-in pantry. Conveniently located close to all major freeways allows quick access to ASU, Sky Harbor, Scottsdale, etc. Rental prices and availability subject to change without notice. No Pets, No Smoking.