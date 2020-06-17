All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 21 2020

2727 N PRICE Road

2727 South Price Road · No Longer Available
Location

2727 South Price Road, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
2-3 months $2600, 4-6 $2,400, 7-11 $2,200. Utilities Included. Fully furnished, spacious 2bed/2bath townhouse with attached garage. Unit is located in a gated, quiet community with pool, bbq's, playground and shaded grassy areas. Private balcony with access from the master bedroom and living room overlooks community green space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and soaking tub. New carpet throughout unit and new tile in master bath. Keyless entry, full size washer and dryer, matching black appliances, walk-in pantry. Conveniently located close to all major freeways allows quick access to ASU, Sky Harbor, Scottsdale, etc. Rental prices and availability subject to change without notice. No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 N PRICE Road have any available units?
2727 N PRICE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 N PRICE Road have?
Some of 2727 N PRICE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 N PRICE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2727 N PRICE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 N PRICE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2727 N PRICE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2727 N PRICE Road offers parking.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 N PRICE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have a pool?
Yes, 2727 N PRICE Road has a pool.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have accessible units?
No, 2727 N PRICE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 N PRICE Road has units with dishwashers.

