2650 E La Costa Dr

Welcome home to this adorable house in the highly sought-after community of Cooper Commons. You will love this split bedroom floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Plantation shutters, new wood look tile throughout with wide baseboards add to the charm of this home. Master bedroom features custom built-in in the master closet. House was painted in 2019. Ionization filter on air handler 2019. New water heater 2017.Great location, situated across the street from the community pool and park. Not to mention close schools, shopping and restaurants. This won't last!