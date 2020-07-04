All apartments in Chandler
2650 E La Costa Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:49 PM

2650 E La Costa Dr

2650 East La Costa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2650 East La Costa Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to this adorable house in the highly sought-after community of Cooper Commons. You will love this split bedroom floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Plantation shutters, new wood look tile throughout with wide baseboards add to the charm of this home. Master bedroom features custom built-in in the master closet. House was painted in 2019. Ionization filter on air handler 2019. New water heater 2017.Great location, situated across the street from the community pool and park. Not to mention close schools, shopping and restaurants. This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 E La Costa Dr have any available units?
2650 E La Costa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2650 E La Costa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2650 E La Costa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 E La Costa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2650 E La Costa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2650 E La Costa Dr offer parking?
No, 2650 E La Costa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2650 E La Costa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 E La Costa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 E La Costa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2650 E La Costa Dr has a pool.
Does 2650 E La Costa Dr have accessible units?
No, 2650 E La Costa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 E La Costa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 E La Costa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 E La Costa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 E La Costa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

