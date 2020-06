Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom with 3 car garage, located in Cooper Commons. Great home with open /split floor plan and nice sized backyard. Master Bathroom has separate tub and shower, and a large Walk-in closet. Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit. Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer orrefrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.) Must see home!